Chicago police search for teen allegedly kidnapped by her own mother

The Brief Chicago police are looking for a 13-year-old girl who was reported kidnapped. Police said the girl's mother took her from her father's home without authorization. The mother, Chineice Grigler, is believed to live in the Naperville area.



Police are looking for a 13-year-old girl after her mother allegedly kidnapped her from her father’s home.

The teen, Aiyanna Clark, was last heard from on June 20, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Her mother, Chineice Grigler, 35, is not allowed to be with Clark, per a court order, without the father’s consent, police said.

Grigler lives in the Naperville area.

Police added that Clark has "some mental health disorders." She was listed at 5-foot-1 and around 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Grigler may be driving a black, four-door Toyota, although the model and plate information are not known.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Area 2 Special Victims Unit detectives at 312-747-8274 or call 911.