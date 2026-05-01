How to help provide nutritious meals for Chicago kids this summer

The Brief FOX 32 Cares is partnering with the Greater Chicago Food Depository for a May fundraising campaign. The goal is to raise $15,000 to provide 45,000 meals for children during summer break. Each dollar donated will fund three meals for kids across Chicago.



FOX 32 Cares is launching a virtual food drive to help provide meals for Chicago children who may face hunger when school is out for the summer.

What to know:

The campaign, in partnership with the Greater Chicago Food Depository, begins Friday, May 1, and runs through the end of the month.

The goal is to raise $15,000, which would provide about 45,000 nutritious meals for children across Chicago.

Why you should care:

Many schools provide two meals a day to students during the academic year, but this support disappears once summer begins. Without it, community programs become critical to fill the gap and reduce food insecurity.

Each dollar donated to the campaign will provide three meals through the Food Depository’s network of more than 800 community partners and programs.

What you can do:

Donations can be made through the campaign’s fundraising page: Keeping Kids Nourished 2026.

Together we can end hunger!