Chicago Labor Day Parade moves to new site

This holiday weekend, you can celebrate by heading to Chicago’s official Labor Day parade. However, you'll be going to a new location and a new park with history.

"We're very excited about this year's parade," said Bob Reiter, President of the Chicago Federation of Labor.

The parade is literally on the move.

"This year, we are going to Chicago’s only national park -- the Pullman National Park," Reiter said.

The neighborhood, with its rich labor history, will welcome the 2023 Chicago Labor Day Parade and Eddie Fest on Saturday.

The event is being put on by the Chicago Federation of Labor, the Pullman National Park, the Pullman Porter Museum, Historic Pullman Foundation, and more groups.

"You're going to see floats from various labor unions. Scabby the rat. We're going to have the South Shore Drill Team. We're going to have other community partners," Reiter said.

The parade steps off at noon from 108th and Cottage Grove and goes to 113th Street, where it ends at a festival.

"The festival is going to have bouncy houses. We're going to have food vendors, a stage with live entertainment. It’s going to be a great way to celebrate the American worker," Reiter said.