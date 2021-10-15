Chicago launches new initiative to increase vaccine numbers, includes $100 Visa gift cards

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has announced a new initiative to get more residents vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Friday, the mayor was joined by Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady and other city leaders to announce the initiative.

It’s called "Pay It Forward," and it’s part of the "Protect Chicago 77" plan — which is to get 77% of eligible Chicagoans vaccinate by the end of the year.

Mayor Lightfoot announced a partnership with Health First Collaborative Chicagoland Vaccine to launch "Pay It Forward." It’s a fundraising campaign to provide $100 Visa gift cards to those that get vaccinated at select clinics.

Both the mayor and Dr. Arwady talked about the important of getting shots in the arms of the unvaccinated.

"It's been 10 months today since the vaccine was available in Chicago. There has been more time in this pandemic with a vaccine, than without it," Dr. Arwady said.

"It's time for us to step up, more, and do our part. We gotta get these numbers to change," Lightfoot added.