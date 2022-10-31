Chicago's Lite FM to go all Christmas music starting Tuesday

Need a soundtrack for sorting Halloween candy tomorrow? How about Christmas music?

WLIT-FM (93.9), the Chicago area’s No. 1 radio source for festive Bing Crosby and Mariah Carey tunes, announced this morning that it will turn on its "Chicago’s Holiday Lite" format at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The Nov. 1 switchover is the earliest ever for the station in its 22 years of hall decking and jingle belling.

"Once the ghouls and ghosts are gone, we become Chicago’s Christmas music station," afternoon host Mick Lee said in a video on social media.

Tree decorations at the Christmas Around the World and Holidays of Light exhibit at the Museum of Science and Industry, Nov. 18, 2021. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Minutes later, morning host Melissa Forman was on the air talking up the change as the "Nightmare Before Christmas" song "This Is Halloween" played in the background.

WLIT traditionally dominates the radio ratings during the weeks when gives over its usual "Chicago’s relaxing favorites" format to seasonal songs.

Last year the station switched on Nov. 3.