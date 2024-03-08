Chicago choreographer raises awareness on women's disappearance with 'Lost Women of Juárez' performance

A Chicago-area choreographer has transformed a family tragedy into a call for action during Women's History Month.

Julianna Rubio Slager, founder and artistic director of Ballet 5:8, is spotlighting the disappearance of women at the El Paso border with Mexico, similar to her own Aunt Yolanda, through a performance titled "Lost Women of Juárez" at Chicago's Harris Theater.

Rubio Slager emphasizes a desire not to dwell on the prevalent violence at the border but to honor and celebrate the achievements of women who never realized their full potential.

From her studio in Orland Park, Rubio Slager notes that Ballet 5:8 has garnered a following over the past several years, staging performances across the country.

The engagement at the Harris Theater is scheduled for one night only on April 20. For tickets, visit ballet58.org.