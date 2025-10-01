Chicago deep-dish icon named nation's No. 1 pizza chain

The Brief Yelp ranked the 25 most beloved pizza chains in America for National Pizza Month. Lou Malnati’s took the No. 1 spot. Rosati's came in at No. 9.



Lou Malnati’s has been named the top pizza chain in America, according to Yelp.

What we know:

In its first-ever ranking, released in honor of National Pizza Month, Yelp compiled a list of the country’s 25 most beloved pizza chains, highlighting brands with at least 60 locations that still feel like a neighborhood "pizza joint."

Lou Malnati’s, founded in the Chicago area and known for its signature deep-dish pies with buttery crust, took the top spot. The chain operates more than 70 locations and ships pizzas nationwide.

Lou Malnati's pizza | Provided

Yelpers praised its signature "Lou" pizza, layered with spinach, mushrooms, and sliced tomatoes, as well as the gluten-free "Crustless" pie made with a sausage base.

"Being named America's favorite pizza chain by Yelp users is an incredible honor," Marc Malnati, owner at Lou Malnati's, said in a statement. "For over 50 years, we've stayed true to the original Chicago-style deep dish recipe, handmade from scratch using the finest and freshest ingredients. We're passionate about pizza and people, and the communities we serve. This recognition shows that commitment to quality and consistency matters."

Based on customer reviews, Yelp’s Top 10 includes:

Lou Malnati's Pizza Guys Blaze Pizza California Pizza Kitchen MOD Pizza Mountain Mike's Pizza Pizza Factory Jet's Pizza Rosati's Pizza Round Table Pizza

What you can do:

You can check out the full Top 25 pizza chain list HERE.