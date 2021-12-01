Chicago man, 62, charged in Capitol Riot, allegedly took pictures in Capitol during breach

A Chicago man has been charged in connection to the Capitol Riot that took place in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to a criminal complaint filed in court Monday, Lawrence Ligas, 62, is accused of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstration or picketing in a Capitol building.

The FBI received a tip from an individual who stated that Ligas was quoted in an NPR article entitled, "Trump Supporters Storm U.S. Capitol, Clash with Police." According to the criminal complaint, Ligas was quoted in the article saying, "We're not moving on… We are not Republicans. We are the MAGA party. We are patriots."

After obtaining a search warrant, investigators said they were able to determine that a mobile device associated with Ligas was present at and inside the Capitol on Jan. 6.

During the investigation, authorities also discovered a YouTube video titled, "Lots of cops downtown Washington DC" that was livestreamed on Jan. 5, 2021, that allegedly showed an individual who is believed to have been Ligas in D.C.

The individual who alerted the FBI of Ligas also viewed video footage from inside the Capitol and believed that Ligas was seen wearing a red hat that read "Make America Great Again," a blue jacket, a light blue surgical mask, beige and black hiking-style shoes and a blue scarf with white stars around his neck. Investigators said the scarf seen in footage inside the Capitol is also consistent with the scarf seen in the YouTube video mentioned above.

Investigators also found photographs on Ligas' google account that were timestamped on Jan. 6 and showed a large group of people standing outside the doors of the Capitol.

Records also indicate that Ligas flew out of Midway International Airport in Chicago on Jan. 5 and arrived at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Arlington, VA the same morning. Records also show that Ligas flew back to Chicago on Jan. 7.

Ligas appeared in court Wednesday and was released on his own recognizance.

His next appearance is scheduled for Dec. 7.

