Chicago man arrested after police find loaded gun during traffic stop in Evanston

A Chicago man was arrested for possessing a loaded handgun that was found during a traffic stop in Evanston last week.

Richard Bowes, 38, was charged with one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, one citation for speeding over the statutory limit, one citation for failure to stay within a lane and one citation for operating a vehicle without insurance.

At about 12:45 a.m. on June 24, an Evanston Patrol Unit was in the area of the 800 block of Dodge Avenue when the officers observed an orange BMW traveling southbound at a high rate of speed.

After observing the vehicle driving erratically, speeding and failing to stay in his lane, officers performed a traffic stop.

The officers made contact with the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, who was identified as Richard Bowes. Officers then asked for his license and registration, and Bowes retrieved his license from a Coach shoulder bag on the passenger side floorboard. He was unable to provide proof of insurance.

Officers said Bowes showed signs that he had been drinking alcohol and requested consent to search his vehicle.

Bowes granted the officers permission, and upon searching the vehicle, police recovered a loaded Smith and Wesson SD40 handgun.

Bowes was arrested and transported to the police station. His vehicle was towed from the scene.

Bowes allegedly admitted to possessing the Smith and Wesson handgun, and through an investigation, it was determined that he did not have a concealed carry license or a FOID card.

He was charged accordingly.