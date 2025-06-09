Chicago man arrested in armed robbery outside suburban home, police say

The Brief Angelo Hatter, of Chicago, was arrested last week and charged with armed robbery with a firearm. In April, a Glenview couple was held at gunpoint outside their home and robbed of jewelry and personal items. The robbery was caught on Ring video; two suspects remain unidentified.



A Chicago man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that took place in the northwest suburbs in April.

What we know:

Glenview police say Angelo B. Hatter, 26, was taken into custody by Chicago police last Friday on an arrest warrant. He's been charged with armed robbery with a firearm.

The backstory:

The robbery happened around 10 p.m. on April 21, in the 1700 block of Bluestem Lane in Glenview.

According to police, a man and woman had just returned home when they were confronted by three men who pointed handguns and demanded their belongings.

The victims were not hurt, but the suspects took off with their possessions in a Jaguar SUV.

The SUV was later found unoccupied in the 4300 block of Federal Street in Chicago. The robbers were described as wearing black face coverings and dark clothing.

Angelo B. Hatter

The armed robbery was captured on Ring video.

In the video, the couple can be seen walking toward the front door of their home when someone in light-colored clothing approaches them. The person appears to be pointing something at the couple and tells them to drop their money on the ground.

The male victim, identified as Greg Poulos, is heard responding to the person, "You got it. Here. Take it. Take it. Take everything. Take everything."

A second person in dark clothing then approached Greg as he was taking off his suit jacket.

What they're saying:

Greg said he relied on deescalation tactics learned in the Navy.

"They have the gun. They're in charge but try to at least give them what they want. Tell them you're giving them what they want," Greg said.

The victims told FOX 32 they handed over a purse, cellphones, a wallet, clothing and about $60,000 worth of jewelry to the robbers.

"At that moment, I thought this might be the end," said Angie Beltsos Poulos, the other victim. "[Because the guns] were pointed directly at us."

She added that she and her husband were ordered to lie down on the ground "execution style" and to put their heads down.

"Guns pointed at us and I thought, 'Oh my God, is this how this is gonna end?" Angie said.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the other two people involved in the robbery, and no details were shared on how police linked Hatter to the case.

What's next:

Hatter is being held in custody by the Cook County Sheriff's Department. He appeared in court on Sunday and is due back Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing. Police said more information will be shared when it's available.