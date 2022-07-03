Chicago man arrested moments after fatally shooting 17-year-old girl: police

article

A Chicago man is accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old girl in South Lawndale Friday.

Anthony Heredia, 19, faces one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance.

At about 3:04 p.m. Friday, the 17-year-old girl was near a parking lot of a business in the 2500 block of South Kolin when she was allegedly approached by Heredia on a bicycle, police said.

He then allegedly produced a handgun and fired shots.

The teen was struck in the torso area, and self-transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Heredia was arrested moments later, and charged accordingly.

