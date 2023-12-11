Chicago man arrested right after robbing man, battering him and another person: police

article

A Chicago man was arrested just minutes after robbing a man in Old Irving Park and then beating the victim and another person Sunday morning.

Kamahri Blount, 19, is charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery in a public place, one felony count of armed robbery and discharge of a firearm and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon (no FOID).

Around 7:15 a.m. Sunday, Blount allegedly demanded property from a 29-year-old man in the 4100 block of West Berteau Avenue before firing shots in the victim's direction.

Blount then allegedly battered the 29-year-old man along with a 25-year-old woman, causing minor injuries.

The crimes occurred just blocks away from where the suspect lives.

Chicago police arrested him less than 10 minutes after the robbery and battery occurred.

No additional information has been made available.