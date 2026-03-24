Man arrested in Wisconsin to face Chicago murder charge
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting in the Roseland neighborhood earlier this year.
What we know:
Martez Walls, 21, was arrested Monday in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Police said Walls shot two men he knew, a 23-year-old and a 25-year-old, on Jan. 7 inside an apartment in the first block of East 100th Street. The 23-year-old died at the scene and the other victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.
Walls was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, and possession of a stolen vehicle.
What's next:
Walls has a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department and previous Fox Chicago news coverage.