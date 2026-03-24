Man arrested in Wisconsin to face Chicago murder charge

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The Brief A Chicago man has been charged with murder in a Roseland shooting that left one man dead and another critically injured. Police say the suspect shot two men he knew inside an apartment in January. He was arrested in Wisconsin and is scheduled for a detention hearing.



A Chicago man has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting in the Roseland neighborhood earlier this year.

What we know:

Martez Walls, 21, was arrested Monday in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Police said Walls shot two men he knew, a 23-year-old and a 25-year-old, on Jan. 7 inside an apartment in the first block of East 100th Street. The 23-year-old died at the scene and the other victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

Walls was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

What's next:

Walls has a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday.