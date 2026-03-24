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Man arrested in Wisconsin to face Chicago murder charge

By Will Hager
Published  March 24, 2026 11:18am CDT
Roseland
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Martez Walls | Chicago police

The Brief

    • A Chicago man has been charged with murder in a Roseland shooting that left one man dead and another critically injured.
    • Police say the suspect shot two men he knew inside an apartment in January.
    • He was arrested in Wisconsin and is scheduled for a detention hearing.

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting in the Roseland neighborhood earlier this year.

What we know:

Martez Walls, 21, was arrested Monday in Green Bay, Wisconsin. 

Police said Walls shot two men he knew, a 23-year-old and a 25-year-old, on Jan. 7 inside an apartment in the first block of East 100th Street. The 23-year-old died at the scene and the other victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

Walls was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

What's next:

Walls has a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department and previous Fox Chicago news coverage.

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