Chicago man charged 2 months after armed robberies on West Side

A Chicago man was charged in connection to two armed robberies that happened on the West Side earlier this year.

Demetrius Boens, 28, allegedly robbed an 18-year-old man in Hermosa before robbing an 81-year-old man in Archer Heights an hour later.

Both robberies took place on April 25. The first incident happened in the 2200 block of South Kedvale Avenue at 12:04 p.m. About an hour later, Boens allegedly robbed the second victim at gunpoint in the 4500 block of Kolin Avenue.

He was charged with two felony counts of armed robbery.

Boens was arrested on Tuesday. He was scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing Wednesday.