Chicago man charged after $400K in stolen goods recovered, sheriff says

The Brief A Chicago man is charged with felony theft after police recovered $400,000 in stolen merchandise. The fitness equipment was traced through Facebook Marketplace and recovered from a store and storage unit. The Cook County Sheriff's Organized Retail Crime Unit led the investigation.



A Chicago man has been charged after investigators recovered about $400,000 worth of stolen fitness gear and other items, authorities said.

What we know:

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart announced Wednesday that 57-year-old Isadore House has been charged with Class 1 Felony Theft.

The investigation began in April when the sheriff’s Organized Retail Crime Unit discovered that fitness equipment stolen in a Joliet cargo theft was being sold on Facebook Marketplace.

Undercover officers bought several pieces of the equipment over several weeks from a storefront in the 1800 block of West 87th Street and a storage unit in the 0-100 block of West 85th Street, both linked to House.

Last Thursday, investigators searched both locations and recovered the stolen merchandise, including workout equipment, gloves, and other goods. House was taken into custody the following day and charged.

A judge released him pending trial. His next court appearance is set for Thursday.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Isadore House | Cook County Sheriff's Office

Local perspective:

Sheriff Dart’s Organized Retail Crime Unit, launched in 2023, has now recovered over $5 million in stolen merchandise across Cook County.