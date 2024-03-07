Chicago man charged with attempted murder for shooting at another vehicle on Dan Ryan

A Chicago man has been arrested for allegedly opening fire, striking another vehicle, during a road rage incident on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

On Monday, around 12:30 a.m., the Illinois State Police was alerted to a shooting on southbound I-94 near 91st Street.

An investigation revealed that a minor sideswipe collision led to 26-year-old Eric D. Peterson shooting a gun, police said. Peterson then fled the scene.

The ISP was able to identify the suspect's vehicle and on Wednesday, Peterson was taken into custody by Country Club Hills police. A weapon was also recovered.

Eric D. Peterson

Peterson has been charged with one count of attempted murder. He's currently being held at the Riverdale Police Department pending his first court appearance.

No further information was provided by the ISP.