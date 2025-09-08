Chicago man charged after allegedly carrying machine gun in Riis Park

The Brief Police say 20-year-old Eddie Arguelles tried to flee on a moped before crashing in Riis Park. Officers recovered a Glock handgun equipped with a "Glock Switch" that converts it into a machine gun. Arguelles faces up to 10 years in prison; he’s being held without bond ahead of a Sept. 17 arraignment.



A Chicago man is facing federal gun charges after allegedly carrying a loaded machine gun in a city park earlier this year.

What we know:

According to court documents unsealed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Chicago, police responded to reports of gunfire at Riis Park in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on May 14.

When officers approached 20-year-old Eddie Arguelles, he allegedly tried to flee on a moped but lost control and crashed on a football field, prosecutors said.

Police took Arguelles into custody and recovered a Glock handgun equipped with a "Glock Switch" or "auto sear," a conversion device that allows the weapon to fire multiple rounds with a single trigger pull.

Arguelles has been charged with one count of possession of a machine gun, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison.

What's next:

His arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 17. He remains in custody without bond, and prosecutors said they will ask a judge to keep him detained until trial.