Chicago man charged after allegedly carrying machine gun in Riis Park
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing federal gun charges after allegedly carrying a loaded machine gun in a city park earlier this year.
What we know:
According to court documents unsealed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Chicago, police responded to reports of gunfire at Riis Park in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on May 14.
When officers approached 20-year-old Eddie Arguelles, he allegedly tried to flee on a moped but lost control and crashed on a football field, prosecutors said.
Police took Arguelles into custody and recovered a Glock handgun equipped with a "Glock Switch" or "auto sear," a conversion device that allows the weapon to fire multiple rounds with a single trigger pull.
Arguelles has been charged with one count of possession of a machine gun, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison.
What's next:
His arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 17. He remains in custody without bond, and prosecutors said they will ask a judge to keep him detained until trial.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois.