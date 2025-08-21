Chicago man charged in deadly Near North Side crash, police say

The Brief Jon Walker, 40, is charged with aggravated DUI and reckless homicide after an April 19 crash on Chicago’s Near North Side. Police said Walker lost control of an SUV that struck a building, killing a 40-year-old passenger. Walker was hospitalized in critical condition and is set for a detention hearing Aug. 22.



A 40-year-old man has been charged in connection with a deadly crash on the Near North Side, Chicago police said.

What we know:

Jon Walker faces one felony count of aggravated DUI/accident/death and one felony count of reckless homicide.

Pictured is Jon Walker, 40. (Chicago PD )

The charges stem from an April 19 crash in the 700 block of East 111th Street. Police said a Chevy SUV traveling eastbound lost control and struck a building. Walker and another 40-year-old man were inside the vehicle.

The other man died at the scene. Walker was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition before being taken into custody.

What's next:

Walker will appear in court for a detention hearing on Aug. 22.