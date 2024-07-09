Expand / Collapse search

Chicago man charged with DUI after deadly crash on SW Side in 2023

By Maggie Duly
Published  July 9, 2024 11:13am CDT
Michael Kelly (Chicago Police Dept.)

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with driving while intoxicated causing the death of a bicyclist in Garfield Ridge last year. 

Michael Kelly, 33, was arrested on Monday in connection to a deadly crash on June 24, 2023. 

Kelly allegedly struck a 67-year-old man who was riding a bike in the 5600 block of S. Natchez Avenue, just a block from his home. 

Police said citations were pending following the initial incident. Kelly was later charged with one felony count of aggravated DUI/Accident/Death. 

He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. 

