Chicago man charged with DUI after deadly crash on SW Side in 2023

A Chicago man was charged with driving while intoxicated causing the death of a bicyclist in Garfield Ridge last year.

Michael Kelly, 33, was arrested on Monday in connection to a deadly crash on June 24, 2023.

Kelly allegedly struck a 67-year-old man who was riding a bike in the 5600 block of S. Natchez Avenue, just a block from his home.

Police said citations were pending following the initial incident. Kelly was later charged with one felony count of aggravated DUI/Accident/Death.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

This video is from a previous report published on June 25, 2023.