Chicago man charged in armed carjacking in Tri-Taylor: police

A Chicago man was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly carjacked and robbed a couple in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood.

Keshawn Stephenson, 18, was identified as one of the offenders who stole a car and other belongings at gunpoint from a 25-year-old woman and 30-year-old man.

The incident happened in the 2400 block of West Polk Street. Stephenson was arrested at 9:53 p.m. Police say the carjacking took place less than two hours earlier.

He was charged with two counts each of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, armed robbery, aggravated robbery, and vehicular hijacking.

Stephenson's detention hearing was scheduled for Friday.