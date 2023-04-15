Chicago man charged in armed crime spree on South Side

article

A man was charged with multiple felonies in connection to a crime spree that happened in November on the South Side.

Police say Edmund Singleton, 32, of Chicago, was arrested on Wednesday for three crimes that occurred on Nov. 3, 2022.

Singleton allegedly took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 43-year-old man around 7 p.m. in the 10000 block of South Michigan Avenue.

Hours later, he attempted to steal a car and robbed someone at gunpoint in the 3100 block of South Michigan Avenue, officials say.

He also faces charges connected to stealing a vehicle on the same day in the 9400 block of South Woodlawn Avenue.

Singleton was scheduled to appear in bond court on Saturday. He was charged with five felonies and a misdemeanor.