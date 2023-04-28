Chicago man charged in deadly shooting in Brainerd

article

A 22-year-old man was charged in a fatal shooting on Chicago's South Side earlier this week.

Police say Bryant Branch was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly shooting and killing a 50-year-old man in Brainerd.

The shooting occurred Monday morning around 2:30 a.m. in the 9300 block of South Eggleston Avenue.

Branch was charged with first degree murder. He was scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.

No additional information is available at this time.