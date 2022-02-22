Expand / Collapse search
Chicago man charged in Jan. 6, 2021 attack on US Capitol

By AP NEWS
Published 
Capitol Riot
Associated Press

CHICAGO - Another Illinois resident has been charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol after being arrested Tuesday.

Athanasios Zoyganeles, 44, of Chicago is charged in a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Washington with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Court records do not list a defense attorney for him.

Zoyganeles had planned on traveling to Washington for weeks before the attack, messaging one friend in December 2020 he was "down for whatever," charging documents said.

"It’s time we take this country back," Zoyganeles wrote, according to the complaint.

Capitol Riot

FILE - Tear gas is fired at supporters of President Trump who stormed the United States Capitol building on Jan. 6. (Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

At least three people, including a former high school classmate, provided information about Zoyganeles’ role in the breach to the FBI, records show.

The feds searched video of the breach and said they spotted Zoyganeles standing outside the Parliamentarian Doors while holding a piece of wood and smoking.

Last October, a close family member identified Zoyganeles in photos that depicted him in and around the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, court records show.

Zoyganeles is among more than 725 people arrested nationwide in what federal authorities say is likely the largest criminal investigation and prosecution in U.S. history. They include more than 20 Illinois residents.