Chicago man charged in violent West Side robbery

A man is facing charges in connection with a violent robbery earlier this month in the Lawndale neighborhood.

John Williams, 43, is accused of attacking and robbing a 26-year-old man on April 7 in the 1100 block of South Sacramento Avenue, according to police.

Williams was arrested Wednesday in the 3100 block of West Harrison Street.

He was charged with robbery and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, both felonies.

Williams, of Marquette Park, is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.