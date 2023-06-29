Chicago man charged with first-degree murder in 2021 South Side shooting

A Chicago man has been arrested nearly two years after allegedly participating in a murder on the city's South Side.

Police say Joshua Dawson, 30, was identified as one of the offenders who, on July 13, 2021, took part in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in the 4200 block of S. State St. in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood.

He was taken into custody on June 27, 2023, in the 7400 block of S. Emerald Ave. in the Englewood neighborhood.

Joshua Dawson | CPD

Dawson has been charged with first-degree murder. He's due in bond court on Friday, police said.

No further information was immediately available.