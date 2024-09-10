Chicago man charged with robbing woman at gunpoint before kidnapping her in July

article

A Chicago man has been charged after allegedly robbing and kidnapping a woman on Chicago's Northwest Side in July.

Michael Perkins, 62, was arrested on Monday in the 3100 block of West Harrison Street.

Police said Perkins robbed a 42-year-old woman at gunpoint in the 2200 block of Thomas Street in Ukrainian Village on July 27. He then forced her to go with him to the 2900 block of West Shakespeare Avenue in Logan Square.

Perkins was charged with armed robbery and kidnapping. He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

No additional information is available at this time.