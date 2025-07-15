Chicago man charged in string of North Side armed robberies

article

The Brief A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged in a series of armed robberies on Chicago’s North Side last May. Police say Tsion Adams targeted four victims in Edgewater, Lake View, Old Town and Wrigleyville over the span of several hours.



What we know:

Tsion Adams was arrested Monday in the Pullman neighborhood and faces three felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm and one count of attempted armed robbery, all felonies.

The armed robberies took place on May 18 in the Edgewater, Lake View, Old Town and Wrigleyville neighborhoods, targeting four victims between 1 a.m. and 2:30 a.m.. They happened at the following times and locations:

A 22-year-old man at 1 a.m. in the 1200 block of West Roscoe Street

A 25-year-old woman at 1:12 a.m. in the 1100 block of West Grace Street

A 22-year-old woman at 1:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Sedgwick Street

A 39-year-old woman at 2:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Berwyn Avenue

No further information was provided.