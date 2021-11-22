Chicago man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at cops

A Chicago man who was shot by police officers after allegedly opening fire on them has been charged with attempted murder.

On Sunday around 8:34 p.m. in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, tactical officers attempted to conduct an investigative stop on a male subject in the 200 block of North Kostner.

The male subject — identified as 32-year-old Felton Williams — fled on foot and the officers pursued.

The officers were then fired upon, at which point, one officer returned fire, striking Williams, police said.

He was transported to the hospital and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Felton Williams | Chicago Police Department

No officers were struck by gunfire.

One officer was transported to the hospital for observation and was listed in good condition.

A weapon was recovered from the scene, police said.

Firearm recovered by police | Credit: Tom Ahern via Twitter

Williams, of the 300 block of S. Kilpatrick in the Austin neighborhood, was charged Monday with two felony counts of attempted murder, one felony count of aggravated battery to a peace officer, one felony count of armed habitual criminal, and one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

This officer-involved shooting is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

The officer involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.