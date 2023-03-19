Chicago man charged with attempted murder after officer hit by fleeing car on Lake Shore Drive

A man is facing charged for attempted murder after a Chicago police officer was struck by a fleeing car on Lake Shore Drive near Grant Park Friday night.

Police say Tajze Mullins, 23, of Chicago was arrested at 8:39 p.m. just moments after he allegedly hit an officer with a vehicle in the 1100 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Officers pulled Mullins over near the Museum Campus because the vehicle he was in was wanted in connection to an aggravated battery of a police officer earlier this month.

When officers approached the vehicle, Mullins allegedly put the car in reverse, struck officer and fled.

An officer fired shots during the incident, but no one was struck.

He was tracked down by police and arrested in the 7100 block of South Lafayette Avenue.

While he was in police custody, he tried to escape by climbing into the ceiling.

Mullins was charged with four felonies including attempted murder, assault of a peace officer and escaping a peace officer.

Tajze Mullins

He is scheduled to appear in bond court today.

No additional information is available at this time.