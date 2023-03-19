Expand / Collapse search

Chicago man charged with attempted murder after officer hit by fleeing car on Lake Shore Drive

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
South Loop
FOX 32 Chicago

Crazy Chicago Crime: A dead body, an escape attempt and an officer hit by suspect

Police were dealing with a lot of crazy connected to just one arrest: the suspect allegedly hit an officer with a car, then tried to escape, and on top of that, a dead body was found during the investigation.

CHICAGO - A man is facing charged for attempted murder after a Chicago police officer was struck by a fleeing car on Lake Shore Drive near Grant Park Friday night. 

Police say Tajze Mullins, 23, of Chicago was arrested at 8:39 p.m. just moments after he allegedly hit an officer with a vehicle in the 1100 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive. 

Officers pulled Mullins over near the Museum Campus because the vehicle he was in was wanted in connection to an aggravated battery of a police officer earlier this month.

When officers approached the vehicle, Mullins allegedly put the car in reverse, struck officer and fled. 

Chicago police open fire after fleeing car strikes officer on Lake Shore Drive

A Chicago police officer is recovering with a broken leg after being hit by a fleeing car in South Loop Friday night. As the car fled officers opened fire at it. No one was hit by gunfire.

An officer fired shots during the incident, but no one was struck. 

He was tracked down by police and arrested in the 7100 block of South Lafayette Avenue. 

While he was in police custody, he tried to escape by climbing into the ceiling.

Mullins was charged with four felonies including attempted murder, assault of a peace officer and escaping a peace officer. 

Tajze Mullins

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

He is scheduled to appear in bond court today. 

No additional information is available at this time. 