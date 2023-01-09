Chicago man charged with carjacking couple at gunpoint on West Side while their kids were in the vehicle

article

A Chicago man is accused of carjacking a couple at gunpoint on Chicago's West Side last month.

Sederick Wright, 22, faces one felony count of armed robbery, one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking and one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a passenger under the age of 16.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

On Dec. 15, Wright was one of several offenders who allegedly carjacked a 39-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man who were in the 1400 block of South Trumbull Avenue.

The couple's belongings and vehicle were taken at gunpoint while three of their children, all under the age of 16, were inside.

Wright was arrested Sunday and charged accordingly.

No additional information was made available.