Chicago man charged with murder after woman was found dead inside a car in Lake View

A Chicago man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle on the city's North Side.

Manuel Thompson, 38, faces one count of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Manuel Thompson, 38 | CPD

Police say Thompson was arrested on Friday at about 4:50 p.m. He was identified by police as the suspect who participated in the shooting death of a 41-year-old woman.

The woman was discovered unresponsive inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds on May 25 in the 3000 block of North Clifton in Lake View, police said.

She was pronounced dead on scene.

No additional information was made available by police.