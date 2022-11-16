Chicago man charged with Near West Side fatal shooting

article

A Chicago man was allegedly involved in the fatal shooting of another man on the Lower West Side Monday.

Abel Zepeda-Lopez, 24, faces one felony count of first-degree murder.

Chicago police said Zepeda-Lopez was involved in the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old man in the 2200 block of South Bell Monday.

The offender was the arrested Tuesday and charged accordingly.

No additional information was provided by police.