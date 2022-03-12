Chicago man charged with posting threats to suburban state lawmaker on Facebook

article

A Chicago man is accused of threatening Illinois State Rep. Deb Conroy, a Democrat who represents DuPage County.

Cort Chubko, 59, is charged with posting threatening Facebook messages, DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin and Illinois State Police Brendan Kelly said in a statement, which offered some examples of the alleged comments:

"heavy arms are being moved into and distributed across Dupage County. PEOPLE ARE PAST PISSED and READY TO FIGHT."

"(expletive) is GOING TO get ugly in Dupage County."

"This woman and all like her is the reason I own AND CARRY guns."

"You know how I respond to fear Conroy? I move a little lever from SAFE to FIRE."

"But know this Conroy and I couldnt be more serious… ALL HELL will come down on you, your staff and your office and your PRotection Detail isn’t going to be nearly enough to stop it."

Chubko is charged with felony threatening a public official, and felony intimidation. Bond was set at $100,000.

