Chicago man charged in 2 North Side sexual assaults, police say

The Brief A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with two recent sexual assaults and burglaries on Chicago's North Side. Tymarion Averyhart is facing multiple charges in connection with the alleged assaults and burglaries.



A Chicago man was charged in connection with two recent sexual assaults on the city’s North Side, along with two recent burglaries.

Tymarion Averyhart, 19, was charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, home invasion, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated unlawful restraint, and three counts of residential burglary, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Tymarion Averyhart (Chicago Police Department)

What we know:

Police said Averyhart allegedly sexually assaulted a 21-year-old woman at knifepoint last Thursday in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

The alleged assault happened in the 1800 block of West Lunt Avenue where police said the woman was walking through a gangway when the suspect allegedly approached her, pulled a knife and sexually assaulted her before fleeing the scene.

She was taken to St. Francis Hospital where she was evaluated for her injuries and was listed in good condition.

Police also accused Averyhart of another sexual assault of a 27-year-old victim on Dec. 26 in the 6200 block of North Bell Avenue in West Ridge.

The suspect was also charged in connection with two burglaries on Dec. 28 and Jan. 10 both in the 6200 block of North Bell Avenue.

What's next:

Averyhart was expected to appear in court for a detention hearing on Sunday.