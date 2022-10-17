Chicago man exchanges gunfire with victim he tried to rob on CTA train platform: police

article

A Chicago man faces attempted murder charges after trying to rob a man on a CTA platform and then exchanging gunfire with the victim.

Ohday McCamury, 19, faces one felony count of attempted murder, two felony counts of armed robbery and one misdemeanor count of obstructing identification.

At about 10 a.m. Saturday, McCamury allegedly attempted to rob a 21-year-old man at gunpoint while on a train platform in the 4800 block of West Lake Street.

McCamury and the victim exchanged gunfire, but no one was struck, police said.

McCamury attempted to flee, but officers stopped him at the scene, and he was placed into custody minutes after the attempted robbery.

Additionally, McCamury is charged in connection to an armed robbery of a 19-year-old woman that occurred on Oct. 12 in the 300 block of North Laramie.

No additional information was provided by police.