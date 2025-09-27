Chicago man extorted, sexually assaulted teen girl, police say

The Brief A Chicago man was arrested and charged in connection with the sexual assault and extortion of a Lake County teen. Police said the suspect, Montreal M. Montgomery, met the teen on social media and pressured her into a sexual relationship.



A Chicago man was arrested and charged in connection with the sexual assault and extortion of a suburban teenage girl.

Montreal M. Montgomery, 22, was charged with criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual abuse, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery, and traveling to meet a minor, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Montreal M. Montgomery (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

On Sept. 1, Lake County sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Helendale Road and Rollins Road in Ingleside for a report of a child on the ground.

Responding deputies found the girl and learned she had been shoved out of a moving car. She was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators later learned the girl had met Montgomery, of Chicago, on social media earlier this year. Montgomery allegedly drove to Lake County to meet the girl on several occasions and eventually pressured the girl into a sexual relationship, according to police.

Montgomery allegedly obtained nude photographs of the girl and threatened to share the photos with others if the girl did not continue the sexual relationship.

Sheriff’s detectives found Montgomery on Friday and arrested him. County investigators worked with Fox Lake Police detectives because one of the alleged sexual assaults happened in Fox Lake.

"The actions of this offender are despicable and serve as a stark reminder of the real dangers children face on social media," said Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg in a statement. "It is imperative parents are very involved when it comes to who their children are communicating with online. I am proud of the swift work of our staff and proud of the collaboration to hold this man accountable. We wish the victim the very best in her road to recovery."

What's next:

Montgomery will remain in jail pending an initial court hearing on Saturday morning.