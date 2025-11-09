Chicago man faces 19 felony counts after stolen ambulance pursuit: police

The Brief Lamont Hill, 59, of Chicago, has been charged with multiple felonies after allegedly stealing an ambulance from Loretto Hospital and crashing into several vehicles during a police chase on the city’s West Side, authorities said. Hill was arrested Nov. 7 in the 4800 block of West Chicago Avenue after a pursuit that began near South Central Avenue. An officer fired at the suspect during the chase, but no one was struck. Hill faces numerous felony charges, including aggravated battery to a peace officer, vehicular hijacking, and kidnapping. Several officers and civilians were injured in the crashes. His next court date is scheduled for Monday.



A Chicago man has been charged after stealing an ambulance, striking two Chicago police cars, and many more felony charges, according to police.

What we know:

Lamont Hill, 59, of Chicago has been charged with multiple felonies after he was arrested last Friday after stealing an ambulance from Loretto Hospital and crashing into multiple vehicles during a police chase on Chicago’s West Side, authorities said.

Hill was arrested by police on Nov. 7 at 4:03 p.m. in the 4800 block of W. Chicago Avenue.

Charges:

Two felony counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer

Six felony counts of criminal damage to government property valued between $500 and $10,000

One felony count of vehicular hijacking

One felony count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle

One felony count of kidnapping by force or threat of force

One felony count of attempted disarming of a peace officer or correctional institution employee

Two felony counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death

Two felony counts of aggravated reckless driving causing bodily harm

One felony count of aggravated fleeing causing bodily injury

One felony count of aggravated fleeing causing more than $300 in property damage

One felony count of aggravated fleeing involving two or more traffic control devices

The backstory:

The incident occurred around 3:55 p.m. in the 300 block of South Central Avenue.

Officials said the man stole an ambulance from Loretto Hospital and crashed into another vehicle, striking two Chicago police vehicles during the pursuit.

An officer fired a weapon at the suspect during the chase, but no one was hit, according to police.

The suspect continued fleeing and hit several vehicles on the road, including a Chicago police vehicle near Cicero and Chicago avenues.

He later tried to run away on foot but was taken into custody. Police said the man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Three officers and four other people were taken to area hospitals with injuries from the crashes, according to police.

Loretto Hospital confirmed to FOX 32 that one of its ambulances was stolen.

What's next:

Hill's next court date is scheduled for Monday.