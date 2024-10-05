Chicago man faces charges in deadly Logan Square shooting last summer

article

A Chicago man has been accused of fatally shooting a 19-year-old man in Logan Square last summer.

According to the Chicago police, Carmelo Aviles, 40, was arrested Thursday near his home in the 3800 block of West Huron Street.

Aviles allegedly opened fire on a vehicle with five people inside, killing a 19-year-old man on Aug. 20, 2023. The shooting occurred in the 3400 block of West Fullerton Avenue. No other injuries were reported.

He was charged with one count of first-degree murder and four counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm. He was scheduled to appear in court Saturday for a detention hearing.