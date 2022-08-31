Chicago man fired shots at man during road rage incident on expressway: police

article

A Chicago man is accused of being involved in a shooting that stemmed from a road rage incident Monday.

Jalynn L, Powell, 21, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated fleeing and eluding.

At about 8:30 p.m. Monday, Illinois State Police District Chicago Troopers responded to Interstate 57 northbound near 147th Street for a reported expressway shooting.

Troopers learned a man was traveling in the area of I-57 northbound between Saulk Trail and Lincoln Highway when an occupant from another vehicle fired shots during an apparent road rage incident.

Troopers were then able to track the suspect vehicle by using Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) technology, ISP said.

The vehicle was located by troopers a short time later as the vehicle traveled on I-94 southbound near 79th Street.

As troopers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver fled.

A pursuit initiated, and the vehicle eventually stopped in the 14000 block of Dorchester Avenue in Dolton.

Two of the three people in the vehicle fled on foot, but were quickly caught and taken into custody, ISP said.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office approved charges against Powell Tuesday for his involvement in the crime.

Powell's bond was set at $30,000.

Two passengers in the suspect vehicle were released without charges.