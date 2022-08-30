Chicago man guilty of murdering 23-year-old to boost clout in street gang

A Chicago man was convicted last week of fatally shooting a man in 2014 to increase his position in a violent street gang.

A federal jury found Pierre Robinson, 29, guilty on Thursday after a four-day trial in U.S. District Court in Chicago, according the U.S. Attorney's Office.

On Dec. 23, 2014, Robinson shot Glenn Houston Jr., 23, multiple times inside a store in the 400 block of East 79th Street in Chatham on the South Side, prosecutors said.

Robinson killed Houston to "maintain and increase his position" in the Evans Mob street gang, according to prosecutors.

The Evans Mob, also known as "GuttaGang", is a criminal organization whose members and associates engaged in drug trafficking and committed violent acts, including murder, attempted murder and assault, to acquire and preserve the gang's territory on the South Side, prosecutors said.

The gang used social media to claim responsibility for violent acts as well as to taunt rival gangs, according to prosecutors.

Robinson was found guilty of murder in aid of racketeering and faces a mandatory sentence of life in federal prison, prosecutors said.

He will be sentenced Feb. 8.