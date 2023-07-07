Chicago man held on $1M bond for gun charges

article

A Chicago man was ordered held on a $1 million bond Friday as he faces gun charges in Naperville.

Terrell Maclin-Dupree, 25, was arrested Friday after Naperville police officers smelled cannabis coming from his car outside a 7-Eleven at 1663 N. Route 59, according to officials.

Officers asked Maclin-Dupree to exit the vehicle and he took off a satchel he was wearing and threw it in the backseat, according to prosecutors.

Officers found cannabis on Maclin-Dupree and searched the satchel, which contained more bags of cannabis and a .22 caliber handgun with three rounds in the magazine and one spent casing in the barrel.

Maclin-Dupree was charged with one count of armed habitual criminal and one count of unlawful use of a weapon with a prior conviction.

At the time of his arrest, Maclin-Dupree was on probation out of Cook County with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

"For the second time this week my office has filed weapon possession charges against an individual who is forbidden by law to possess a firearm. The $1 million bond set by Judge O’Connell sends the message that career criminals are going to be held accountable in DuPage County," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement.

Maclin-Dupree is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 4.