A Chicago man is turning to social media to try to reunite a person with their missing wedding ring.

Jonah Newman said he found a band while walking his dog in Wicker Park.

The ring has an inscription that says "I love you," with a date

If you recognize it, Newman says to reach out to him on social media. You have to prove the ring is yours by naming the date.