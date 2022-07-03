Chicago man charged with spraying mace inside Emerald Loop, attacking police officers
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is charged with spraying mace inside the Emerald Loop bar in the Loop early Sunday morning.
Chicago police said Nkosi Hampton, 24, sprayed a chemical into the crowd inside the bar on North Wabash. Then, he allegedly sprayed two Chicago police officers and hit one of them with the mace can.
There were no serious injuries.
Hampton is charged with 13 misdemeanor counts of battery and three felony counts of aggravated battery against a police officer.