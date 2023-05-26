Chicago man with prior convictions sentenced in Loop bank robbery

article

A Chicago man has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison for robbing a downtown bank in 2019.

Reginald DeBerry, 60, pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of bank robbery.

His codefendant Iesha Batchelor, 31, of Chicago, also pleaded guilty to a bank robbery charge. She was sentenced in March to a year in prison.

DeBerry and Batchelor robbed a Fifth Third Bank branch in Chicago's Loop on Nov. 22, 2019.

According to prosecutors, DeBerry served as a lookout near the bank's entrance while Batchelor approached the teller and said, "I want all the money…no one will get hurt."

DeBerry coached Batchelor on what to say during the robbery.

After receiving cash, DeBerry and Batchelor fled from the scene and divided the proceeds, prosecutors said.

DeBerry was serving a term of court-supervised release for two prior federal bank robbery convictions.

A judge sentenced DeBerry to nine years in prison on Tuesday.