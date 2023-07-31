Chicago man wanted for allegedly setting girlfriend on fire in Wisconsin

Police are searching for a Chicago man who is accused of setting his girlfriend on fire, critically wounding her Sunday morning in Salem Lakes, Wisconsin.

Myron Faith Bowie got into an argument with his girlfriend around 4:47 a.m. inside a house in the 245000 block of 86th Place, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department.

Bowie told her he would kill her, her children and her entire family before setting her on fire and driving away, officials said.

The following was heard over police dispatch:

"We're still not quite sure what happened, the caller kept saying there was a fire at this address then she said that her boyfriend set her on fire and then the line disconnected, and there was no answer to the call-back."

The woman was transported to a local hospital to be treated for severe burns. She was listed in critical condition.

Police issued a felony arrest warrant for Bowie who should be considered "armed and dangerous."

He is believed to be driving a black Cadillac SRX with an Illinois license plate of DQ46996. Bowie is known to frequent Chicago's Logan Square and Wicker Park neighborhoods.

Bowie is in his mid-30s, standing roughly 6 feet tall and weighing around 200 pounds.

Stock image of a vehicle Bowie is believed to be driving | Kenosha County Sheriff's Department

Anyone with information on Bowie's whereabouts is asked to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at (262) 605-5102 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at (262) 656-7333 or (800) 807-TIPS(8477).

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $1,000.