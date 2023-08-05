Chicago police arrest man accused of setting girlfriend on fire in Wisconsin

article

A man accused of setting his girlfriend on fire while she slept was arrested in Chicago Friday.

Police in southern Wisconsin have been searching for Myron Bowie since he set his girlfriend on fire at her home in Salem Lakes, Wis. on July 30.

Bowie’s vehicle was located in the Chicago Heights area by the Chicago Police Department. They later located Bowie and arrested him.

The victim remains in critical condition, but is expected to survive at this time.

Police say Myron and the victim had an argument where he said he would kill the victim, her children, and her entire family before setting her on fire and driving away.

Bowie will remain in custody in Illinois pending an extradition hearing in Cook County.

No further information is available currently.