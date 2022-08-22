Chicago man shot dead during fight at Blue Island bar

Two people were shot, one fatally, during a fight at a bar in south suburban Blue Island early Sunday, according to police.

Officers responded to a reported shooting about 1 a.m. at The Forge Pub in the 3400 block of 127th Street, Blue Island police said.

Two victims were located in an outdoor patio area of the bar with gunshot wounds, police said.

Berthony Meus, 33, of Chicago, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A second person was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and is listed in critical condition, according to officials.

A preliminary investigation determined that a "physical confrontation" had taken place between patrons shortly before the shooting, police said. No one was in custody.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Blue Island police at 708-396-7020.