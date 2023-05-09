Chicago man suspected in West Rogers Park armed robbery charged

A Chicago man is in police custody following an armed robbery in the West Rogers Park neighborhood in March.

Deandre Davis, 22, of the 7700 block of North Paulina Avenue, was arrested Monday on the Near South Side, according to a statement from Chicago police.

Davis was identified as the suspect who robbed a 36-year-old man at gunpoint on March 20 in the 6400 block of North Hoyne Avenue, police said.

Deandre Davis, 22. (Chicago police)

Davis was charged with felony armed robbery. He was expected to appear in bond court Tuesday.

No further information was immediately available.