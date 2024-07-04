Chicago man, teen arrested in shooting, fatal hit-and-run

A Chicago man and a teenager are facing multiple felony charges in connection with a shooting and fatal hit-and-run on Chicago's Southwest Side in March.

Maurcio Castro, 32, and a 17-year-old boy were taken into custody on Wednesday, according to a statement from Chicago police. Each faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and forcible felony. In addition, Castro faces a fourth felony charge of aggravated battery with a firearm.

At about 1:34 a.m. on March 30, police said Castro and the teen were arguing with a 30-year-old man in the 5600 block of South Artesian Avenue when Castro pulled out a gun and shot the man. The victim, who was not identified, was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition with a graze wound to the head, police said.

Mauricio Castro, 32. (Chicago Police Department)

As the pair fled the scene in a black vehicle, they struck 45-year-old Edgar Santamaria, before they continued westbound on 57th Street. Santamaria was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center where he later died.

On Wednesday, police arrested Castro in Hillside and took the teenage boy into custody in the 6200 block of South Francisco Boulevard in Chicago after they were identified as the suspects in both incidents.

No further information was immediately available.