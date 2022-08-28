Chicago man transforms shipping container in Woodlawn into restaurant sharing good food and good will

A Chicago man who grew up in Englewood has opened a new café in Woodlawn to serve his community good food and good will.

"Sometimes it may be considered a ‘food desert,’ [but this gives] folks a healthier option and something that's more accessible," Marquinn Gibson said of 7323 Chicago Cafe.

Gibson has taken a shipping container and transformed it into a kitchen, complete with windows, air conditioning, heat units, and insulation. Customers sit outside on a patio.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

"The community loves it," Gibson said. "Business has been very steady. I definitely have plans to expand."

Gibson said they serve paninis, wraps, salads, honey lavender lemonade, and ice cream sandwiches from scratch.

7323 Chicago Cafe is located at 6600 South Woodlawn.