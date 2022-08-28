Expand / Collapse search

Chicago man transforms shipping container in Woodlawn into restaurant sharing good food and good will

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Owner of new shipping container restaurant on Chicago's South Side talks about his goals

Marquinn Gibson, owner of 7323 Chicago Cafe, talks about why he started a restaurant in a shipping container on Chicago's South Side.

CHICAGO - A Chicago man who grew up in Englewood has opened a new café in Woodlawn to serve his community good food and good will.

"Sometimes it may be considered a ‘food desert,’ [but this gives] folks a healthier option and something that's more accessible," Marquinn Gibson said of 7323 Chicago Cafe.

Gibson has taken a shipping container and transformed it into a kitchen, complete with windows, air conditioning, heat units, and insulation. Customers sit outside on a patio.

"The community loves it," Gibson said. "Business has been very steady. I definitely have plans to expand." 

Gibson said they serve paninis, wraps, salads, honey lavender lemonade, and ice cream sandwiches from scratch.

7323 Chicago Cafe is located at 6600 South Woodlawn.